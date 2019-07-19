Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen-Based Cold Case Unit Cracks Newark Killing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dapper Thief Swipes Passport, Nearly $4K At Airport Hotel: Newark Police

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Police say this man stole a backpack at a hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport
Police say this man stole a backpack at a hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport Photo Credit: Newark police

Police in Newark are asking the public to help find a man who stole a backpack containing a passport and $3,800 in cash.

An image from surveillance video shows a man in a suit take the item July 12 at the Spring Hill Suites hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport.

After grabbing the backpack, the man is seen entering an electric-blue four-door Mazda and driving off. He was last seen heading south on 1 & 9.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.