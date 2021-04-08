Dad Tried Rescuing Boy, 7, Who Died In Newark Fire

A 7-year-old boy died on the third floor of a Newark house fire that left three families homeless Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call of fire at the 3-story home at 65 Astor St., at approximately 4:50 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The child’s father escaped the home through the front door and attempted to re-enter via the roof of 67 Astor St.

Two adults and three children were hospitalized.

He was removed from the roof by Newark Firefighters via ground ladder.

The fire extended to two adjacent residences at 63 and 67 Astor St., both of which suffered minor dire damage through the adjoining wall.

Three families have been affected, with three adults and four children being relocated.

The fire was considered under control at 5:15 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

