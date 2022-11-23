Contact Us
Dad, Son Charged In Stabbing Over Over GF Comment At TikTok Famous NJ Motel: Report

Cecilia Levine
Lincoln Tunnel Motel
Lincoln Tunnel Motel Photo Credit: Google Maps

A father and son have been charged in a stabbing a North Bergen motel that's been going viral on TikTok, NJ Advance Media reports.

Joel Garcia, 48, and Joevannie Garcia, 18, were charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses following the incident Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Lincoln Tunnel Motel on Tonnelle Avenue, the outlet said citing police. Both lived at the hotel along with the 35-year-old victim, who was also arrested.

The argument began when the victim made a comment about a girlfriend, the outlet said quoting North Bergen police.

The motel has gained attention on TikTok, thanks to its manager Brian "The Motel Guy" Arya, who regularly posts clips about his life working at the hotel. He has 941.9K followers and allows people to stay at his hotel for free, if they can't afford to live anywhere else. According to NJ Advance Media, that's what the Garcias were doing.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

