Dad Killed In Morris County Crash Was Family's 'Biggest Champion'

A 52-year-old man killed in a three-car crash last month in Morris County is being remembered as his family's "biggest champion."

Michael Pacchia, Jr., of Chatham, was a father of four and husband to his wife of 23 years, Cathie, according to his obituary.

Pacchia was behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler going south on Shunpike Road in Chatham Township when he was struck by a Nissan Rogue heading west near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue around 11:30 a.m., on March 28, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Pacchia's Jeep then hit a box truck that was parked on the opposite side of the intersection, Carroll said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pacchia's obituary said he was "the guy you wanted in your corner. The eternal optimist with a full heart, his legacy will live on in his countless good deeds and the deposits he made in the lives of others."

He was raised in Maplewood where he met Cathie, before graduating from Rutgers University and ultimately starting his own Financial Services IT consulting firm.

Countless Facebook users left condolences on Pacchia's page, nearly all of them noting how he was "such a good person."

Services were held Friday, April 1 at the Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home in Chatham. Committal was private.

Click here for Michael Pacchia Jr.'s full obituary.

