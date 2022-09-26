Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW

A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives.

Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.

Videos of the golf cart crash show a car in the far right lane taking off and swiping another vehicle in the lane over, sending that car into the golf cart on the other side of the roadway.

HIs fiancé, Jessica Kelpacz and her daughters reportedly escaped serious injury, Delrossi wrote. "Please help me raise money so they can continue paying their bills and help with any medical bills that they will have," he said.

"In the blink of an eye anything can happen," Kelpacz wrote on Facebook. "I will never take another moment for granted. Cherish every moment you have with the ones you love.….If you believe in prayer our family can definitely use all the prayers we can get. I love you Er."

H2oi was described by local officials as an unsanctioned car event that for years had been held in Ocean City, MD. Police said they had a "no tolerance" policy, when they learned it would be coming to Wildwood for the weekend. It wasn't long before chaos ensued.

In deadly crash that same evening, 37-year-old Gerald White was driving a silver 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, when he hit the pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.

The 18-year-old pedestrian, Lindsay Weakland, of Carlisle, PA, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Civic, Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, NJ, was hospitalized where he was pronounced dead. White was apprehended while fleeing, according to the police.

He was initially charged with two counts of second-degree death by auto, two counts of assault by auto, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of laws to protect public safety. He was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Byron has “been monitoring the unsanctioned H2oi/H2022 event all weekend’' and he spoke directly to Gov. Phil Murphy regarding the situation Saturday night.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.