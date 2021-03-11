DA: 20-Year-Old South Jersey Man Points Stolen Gun At PA Officer's Head, Pulls Trigger

A 20-year-old South Jersey man is facing attempted murder charges after putting a gun to a local Pennsylvania police officer's head and pulled the trigger, authorities said.

Police responding to Mulberry Lane in the Lafayette Hill section of Whitemarsh Township found Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon, of Vineland, checking car door handles to see if they were unlocked around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Dressed in an orange and green hoodie, Figueroa-Ardon walked away when he saw police, and ignored commands from the officers to stop, Steele said alongside Whitemarsh Township Police Chief Christopher Ward.

The officer began jogging towards Figueroa-Ardon, and asked what he was doing in the area, authorities said.

That's when Figueroa-Ardon pulled out a gun, pointed it at the officer's head and pulled the trigger, Steele and Ward said.

The officer heard at least three clicks, but no shots were fired, the DA's office said.

The officer then wrestled to the ground with Figueroa-Ardon, who attempted to disarm the officer, authorities said.

The officer was able to gain control of Figueroa-Ardon, but could not handcuff him until additional officers arrived, the DA's office said.

A Sig-Sauer handgun that had been stolen overnight from a car in Montgomery County's Worcester Township was recovered, Steele and Ward said.

The handgun had bullets in the magazine but none in the chamber, which is why it didn't fire when Figueroa-Ardon pulled the trigger, Steele and Ward said.

“For a police officer, even a routine call can turn deadly in moments,” said Steele.

“All of us in law enforcement are feeling very blessed right now that the defendant wasn’t able to rack a bullet into the chamber of the stolen gun before he pulled the trigger. Thankfully, the police officer went home to his family after this very dangerous incident.”

“This police officer—who is a father, husband, son, brother, and veteran—reacted quickly and used his training and experience to gain control of this very dangerous situation, thankfully, with the best possible outcome,” said Ward.

Figueroa-Ardon was charged with attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, receiving stolen property, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearm not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor charges, authorities said.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Gregory Scott, who set bail at $3.5 million cash.

Figueroa-Ardon was unable to make bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. March 24 before Magisterial District Judge Deborah Lukens.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Allison Ruth, captain of the Firearms Unit.

