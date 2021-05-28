Cyclist Critical After Being Struck In Asbury Park

A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Asbury Park Friday morning.

The victim, whose identification was being withheld, was struck at the intersection of Main Street and 4th Avenue around 11:50 a.m., Asbury Park Police Sgt. Michael Casey said.

He was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition in the ICU as of Friday evening, Casey said.

The victim suffered head trauma, authorities said.

The Monmouth County Serious Collision Accident Response Team responded to the scene and was assisting APPD Traffic Safety Officer Will Reng with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Reng at (732) 774-1300.

