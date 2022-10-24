Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said.

The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.

The Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance & Rescue Squad arrived to take the unconscious woman out of the woods and to Ely Field, which is next to the Lambertville Public School.

From there, the woman was flown to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Other assisting agencies include the Lambertville Fire Department, West Amwell Township Fire Department, and the West Amwell Township Police Department.

