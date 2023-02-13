Customer Denied Last Call Backs Car Into Jersey City Workers, Building: Police

A disgruntled customer denied last call at a bar in Jersey City got into an SUV and then backed it into employees, authorities said.

Two employees at Taqueria Downtown on Grove Street were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in the Saturday night, Feb. 11 accident, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The incident began just before 11 p.m., after the bar had already announced last call. The customer got upset and started yelling at the worker. Then, accompanied by another male and female outside, a physical fight ensued, police said.

"The three individuals then jumped into a vehicle and backed into two restaurant workers, the side of store, and also another vehicle," Wallace-Scalcione said.

The driver of the vehicle struck refused medical attention on scene while the workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

