Paterson Man Charged In Brutal Bronx Machete Attack That Left Ex-Girlfriend, 20, Critical
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Crash Splits Hawthorne Utility Pole

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A 22-year-old driver refused hospitalization for a neck injury after a sedan split a utility pole Monday afternoon in Hawthorne.

A PSE&G unit was summoned to assess the damage to the pole, although there was no loss of power in the area after the crash in the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue.

A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

Hawthorne police and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

