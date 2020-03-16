Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: With No Place To Go, You Might As Well Fill Up: NJ, NY, CT Gas Prices Continue To Drop
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Crash Sends Jeep Into Ridgewood Building

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded.
Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Monday morning crash in Ridgewood sent a Jeep into the front of an office building.

Both drivers sustained injuries in the collision at the intersection of Dayton Street and South Maple Avenue that responders said didn't appear life-threatening.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded.

A flatbed tow truck removed both vehicles from the scene.

Damage to the office building appeared cosmetic only.

Boyd A. Loving provided this account and took the photos.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.