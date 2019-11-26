Contact Us
Crash Investigation Shuts Route 46 In Parsippany

Traffic is being diverted North onto Baldwin Road and then West onto Vail Road. Photo Credit: Jimmy Muraco

Part of Route 46 was closed in Parsippany due to a crash Tuesday night.

The westbound side of the highway was closed at Baldwin Road as of 9:20 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted northbound onto Baldwin Road and then westbound onto Vail Road.

Multiple emergency response vehicles were at the scene and several people were taken to the hospital, a witness said.

Two cars were reportedly involved: One sustained front-end damage on the passenger side, and the other was much worse, the witness said.

Check back for details.

