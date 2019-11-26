Crash Investigation Shuts Route 46 In Parsippany

Part of Route 46 was closed in Parsippany due to a crash Tuesday night.

The westbound side of the highway was closed at Baldwin Road as of 9:20 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted northbound onto Baldwin Road and then westbound onto Vail Road.

Multiple emergency response vehicles were at the scene and several people were taken to the hospital, a witness said.

Two cars were reportedly involved: One sustained front-end damage on the passenger side, and the other was much worse, the witness said.

Check back for details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.