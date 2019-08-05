Contact Us
Cranford Man Charged With Breaking Into Several Police Vehicles, Stealing Vest, Patches, More

Paul Milo
A teenager from Cranford has been charged with burglarizing police vehicles.
A 19-year-old Cranford man has been charged with breaking into several of township police vehicles last month, taking bulletproof vests, a gear bag and more, authorities said.

Jake Fichiera broke the back windows of six vehicles parked overnight near the municipal building on July 28, police said.

He rummaged through the items inside and tried breaking into a gun vault bolted into the trunk, they said.

A jacket with police patches was taken in the break-ins, which authorities said caused about $4,000 in damage.

Three bulletproof vests, an entry tool kit and a gear bag were taken after several more police vehicles were broken into Friday night, they said. All were later recovered.

Fichiera was arrested outside his home shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

He was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief before being taken to the Union County Jail.

