Crane Taken Out For Spin Topples In Parking Lot Of Closter School, Cresskill Operator Cited

No one was injured when a crane toppled over in the parking lot of a Closter elementary school, authorities said.

The 53-year-old owner from Cresskill man had recently bought the truck and was testing the crane in the empty lot of the Hillside Elementary School on Houmans Avenue over the weekend when one of the riggers failed, Police Chief John “Jack” McTigue said.

He was out of the cab before responders arrived and wasn’t injured, McTigue said, adding that no damage was caused other than a diesel spill that required cleanup.

Firefighters and police were there for several hours as Brookside Towing righted the rig.

The driver received a summons for a borough ordinance violation, the chief said.

