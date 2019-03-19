Crane Collapses Near Manhattan's Penn Station, Operator Injured

A construction crane collapsed Monday night near Manhattan’s Penn Station, slightly injuring the operator’s foot, authorities said. There were no other injuries, they said.

The more-than-20-foot "knuckleboom” crane was loading I-beams to build a sidewalk shed outside a Kmart near the entrance for the subway and Long Island Railroad when a hydraulic system failed while lifting high beams at 10:20 p.m., city officials said.

Fleetwood Mac was closing a show at nearby Madison Square Garden when the mishap occurred.

The crash spilled fluid into the street, requiring a Hazmat response, authorities said.

City transportation officials said they expected 34th Street and 7th Avenue to remain closed in both directions until the area could be cleared.

Train service wasn’t affected, they said.

