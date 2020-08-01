Contact Us
CRACKDOWN: Phillipsburg Man Caught With Heroin, Cocaine

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police Department via Facebook

A Warren County resident was caught with heroin and crack cocaine, authorities said.

Shene Brown, 29, of Phillipsburg, was arrested on Jan. 2 following the execution of a search warrant by the Phillipsburg Police Department, state police and other local agencies, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

Brown was charged with various drug counts, including possession and intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine. Brown was held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

His arrest results from a four-month investigation into the distribution of crack and heroin in the town of Phillipsburg throughout August 2019, police said.

