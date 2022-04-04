Crackdown Busts 6 With Illegal Weapons Last Weekend In Newark: Police

Six Newark residents were busted with illegal weapons over the weekend as part of a city crackdown that began last December.

Four of those arrests were in the South Ward and two were in the East Ward, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The following men were arrested Saturday, April 2 in the South Ward, according to O'Hara:

Alfuquan A. McNair, 29, of Washington, NJ; Elijah Harden, 31, of East Orange; and a 17-year-old male from Irvington. Each suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Shaheed Hall, 32, of Newark, was arrested on Friday, April 1. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Police recovered four illegal handguns, namely two loaded .9mm handguns; a .40 Springfield Armory XD handgun reported stolen out of Georgia; and a ghost gun.

In separate incidents in the East Ward, detectives arrested Muhammed Lopez, 21, on Saturday, and Paul Munoz-Miller, 25, on Friday. Both are from Newark and face charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Police recovered a loaded .9mm Glock 43 handgun and a loaded .40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen out of Hillsborough County, Florida.

This year, 174 illegal guns were recovered by police in Newark during, an increase of 45 percent over last year, O'Hara said.

