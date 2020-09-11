Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CAPTURED: Bergen Prosecutor’s Detectives Nab Escaped 'James Bond Gang' Fugitive In Hudson
DV Pilot Police & Fire

COVID-19: Glen Rock PBA Donates 1,500 Masks To Borough Schoolchildren

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock Police Officer TJ Graziani and Byrd School Principal Jodie Craft
Glen Rock Police Officer TJ Graziani and Byrd School Principal Jodie Craft Photo Credit: GLEN ROCK PBA LOCAL 110

Hoping to help ease parents' concerns about sending their children back to school, the Glen Rock PBA has donated 1,500 three-ply children's face masks to the five elementary schools in town.

Amid a national divide over law enforcement, "the support for the men and women of the [police department] from this great town has been overwhelming," Glen Rock PBA Local 110 President Murray Yang said.

Food delivered daily to headquarters, letters arriving "in piles" and "thank you for your service" greetings from residents and merchants have been humbling, Yang said.

"To continue our pledge to protect and serve our great community, the Glen Rock PBA is honored in donating these masks, which comply with the New Jersey Board of Schools guidelines," he said.

The marks "will serve as backup for teachers, nurses, and administrators in the event that a child’s mask is forgotten, lost or damaged," Yang said.

The donation was made possible thanks to contributions from Philip “Butch” Gulmy and family of Gulmy Construction, Howie Landau and family of Giant Tire, Patricia and Umberto Iommazzo of John's Boy Pizza, Salvatore Reina and family of Francesca’s Pizza and the Huisking Foundation.

Delivery began last week and continued this week.

The union thanked borough officials, residents and merchants in Glen Rock for their support.

"Please be safe, stay healthy and continue taking precautions so we may return to normalcy," Yang said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.