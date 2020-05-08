Covering Faces Instead Of Windshields: Parking-Enforcement Tool Maker Helps Allendale Police

A company that makes a parking-enforcement gadget has added a new tool to help police and other first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barnacle Parking made its name with a 6-square-foot block of yellow plastic that police can splay across a windshield to keep drivers with outstanding tickets from moving their cars – a less expensive alternative than towing.The company retooled one of its plants and is now also covering faces as well as windshields.Allendale police received a shipment of shields -- and just in time, Chief George Scherb said.

"The few shields the officers had to use were either flimsy or fragile and made them unreliable in an emergency," Scherb said. "The Barnacle shields are much sturdier and come with an adjustable head strap to accommodate all officers.

"The entire department as well as the borough officials are grateful for this generous donation."

Barnacle Parking: "We continue to try to do our small part in trying to protect those who protect us...one mask at a time." Barnacle Parking

