Court Denies Ex-Cop’s Plea To Rejoin Pequannock Dept. After Privacy Invasion Misconduct: Report

A former Morris County cop who the department says invaded the privacy of thousands of residents through database searches has had a request to rejoin the force denied by a state appeals court, reports say.

Former Pequannock Township officer Matthew Levine was determined to have showed "a pattern of official misconduct" that was ”sufficiently egregious ... to warrant his dismissal” from the force after an internal investigation showed that he conducted thousands of “full disclosure” look-ups — which include Social Security numbers and other personal information regarding the vehicle’s owner and driver history — as opposed to the more common “random” look-ups, which include only basic information on registration and licensing, NJHerald reports.

“There is significant evidence in the record demonstrating plaintiff engaged in misconduct unbecoming of a police officer,” the court said, adding that Levine “invaded the privacy rights of potentially more than 2,000 New Jersey motorists,” according to the report.

Click here for the full report from NJHerald.

