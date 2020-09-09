Couple Shot Near Notorious Paterson Drug Corner

A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man was in critical condition and a 60-year-old Paterson woman injured after a Wednesday morning shooting near one of the Silk City’s deadliest drug corners.

Police found the victims at the crime-ridden Carroll Street apartments near Governor Street around 9 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

The man had been struck three times, responders said.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson and were expected to live, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether any arrests were made or suspects identified.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.