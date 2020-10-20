Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Couple Found With Hollow Nose Bullets, Drugs, Handgun During Morris County Motel Dispute

Valerie Musson
Red Carpet Inn on Route 10
Red Carpet Inn on Route 10 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police called to investigate a dispute between a man and woman at a Morris County motel found they had drugs and a handgun, authorities said.

India Nath, 19, and Logan Jamison, 20, were staying at the Red Carpet Inn Oct. 1 when a search of their room turned up a handgun, hollow-nose bullets, drugs and paraphernalia, Hanover Police Chief Mark Roddy said.

Noth, of Edison, was released with a court date after she was charged with criminal mischief, simple assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Jamison, of East Orange, was charged with prohibited weapons (hollow-nose bullets), unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia, and hindering.

Jamison was taken to county jail and is scheduled to appear in court. 

