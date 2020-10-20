Couple Found With Hollow Nose Bullets, Drugs, Handgun During Morris County Motel Dispute

Police called to investigate a dispute between a man and woman at a Morris County motel found they had drugs and a handgun, authorities said.

India Nath, 19, and Logan Jamison, 20, were staying at the Red Carpet Inn Oct. 1 when a search of their room turned up a handgun, hollow-nose bullets, drugs and paraphernalia, Hanover Police Chief Mark Roddy said.

Noth, of Edison, was released with a court date after she was charged with criminal mischief, simple assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Jamison, of East Orange, was charged with prohibited weapons (hollow-nose bullets), unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia, and hindering.

Jamison was taken to county jail and is scheduled to appear in court.

