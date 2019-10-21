Couple Found Dead In Paramus Home From Apparent Overdoses, Authorities Say

A Paramus man and his live-in girlfriend were found dead of apparent drug overdoses at his parents' home over the weekend, authorities said.

He was 47, she was 51, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

His 77-year-old mother called police from their Forest Avenue home across from Van Saun Park shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday after finding him on the kitchen floor and her in a bedroom, thinking they'd both "just passed out" after using drugs, the chief said.

Police found unused drugs and paraphernalia, he added.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office assisted, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Authorities were awaiting the results of toxicology tests to conclusively determine how they died.

