Couple Charged In Route 80 Assault On NJ State Trooper

Jerry DeMarco
Tyson S. Stamper, Alecia S. Jones
A Union County couple remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday after being charged with assaulting a New Jersey state trooper during a traffic stop on westbound Route 80 in Hackensack.

Alecia S. Jones of Hillside and Tyson S. Stamper of Elizabeth, both 22, are charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Stamper, who has a criminal history, was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Elizabeth and Clark, records show.

The couple had been pulled over around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when they attacked the officer, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Two suspects were taken into custody and the trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries that Marchan said weren't life-threatening.

ALSO SEE: An engineer from Westchester who worked on innovations in supercomputer chips was inexplicably walking in the fast lane of the Garden State Parkway before dawn Sunday when he was struck and killed overnight near the New York State border, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/nj-state-police-westchester-native-struck-killed-walking-on-garden-state-parkway-overnight/775527/

UPDATE: A 20-year-old Manhattan man was captured in the Bronx and charged with a shooting in Lodi that left the victim paralyzed -- a result of what authorities said was a dispute over a 17-year-old girl.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/arrest-made-in-lodi-love-triangle-shooting-that-left-victim-19-paralyzed/775532/

