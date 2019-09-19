Contact Us
Couple Carjacked At Knifepoint In Palisades Park

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video that could help find him is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at (201) 646-2300 or Palisades Park PD: (201) 944-0900.

Authorities were searching for a carjacker who took a BMW at knifepoint in Palisades Park late Wednesday.

A couple in their 20s were accosted on Glen Avenue near Route 46 shortly before midnight, responders said.

Detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Major Crimes Unit were working with borough police to find the assailant, who faces first-degree charges.

Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video that could help find him is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at (201) 646-2300 or Palisades Park PD: (201) 944-0900 .

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

