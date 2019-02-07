Contact Us
Corrections Officer From Lyndhurst Who Had Sex With Inmates Gets 3 Years In Prison, No Pension

Jerry DeMarco
Joel Mercado of Lyndhurst.
Joel Mercado of Lyndhurst. Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A now-former New Jersey corrections officer from Lyndhurst was sent to prison for three years and forced to forfeit his pension for having sex with two inmates at the state’s women's prison.

Joel Mercado, 38, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of official misconduct for having sex with the inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility For Woman in Burlington County’s Union Township.

Mercado had been with the department for 10 years and was working as a senior officer when he was busted in May 2017, authorities said.

In addition to the prison term and pension surrender, a state judge in Mount Holly ordered that Mercado never hold a public job in New Jersey again.

