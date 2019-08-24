Correctional Police Officer Dead In Police Pursuit That Ended In Newark Crash

The Attorney General's Office is investigating after a car fleeing from police during a pursuit crashed into another vehicle in Newark early Saturday, killing one person.

NJ PBA Local 105 identified the victim as Omar Martin, a correctional police officer* at Northern State Prison.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Hillside police officer was chasing a Nissan Altima containing three men. The pursuit went into Newark, where the Altima hit Martin's Ford Mustang broadside at Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue around 2:37 a.m., sending it into a utility pole. Martin, who was entrapped, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Officer Omar Martin from Northern State Prison. He was killed early... Posted by NJ PBA Local 105 on Saturday, August 24, 2019

All three men in the Altima were apprehended. Two of them were taken to University Hospital for treatment and the the third was taken to the Hillside police station. None of their names were released.

Under a law passed in January, the Office of the Attorney General investigates when an encounter with law enforcement results in someone's death.

*Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the victim's job title

