North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Coronavirus Slows Probe Of Impostor Who Scammed Glen Rock Medical Firm Out Of $100,000

Jerry DeMarco
The coronavirus outbreak has hampered business in China.
The coronavirus outbreak has hampered business in China. Photo Credit: Zhou Guanhuai (Wikipedia/Creative Commons)

The closing of banks in China because of the coronavirus has made it more difficult for authorities to investigate a wire fraud that cost a Glen Rock medical services company $100,000.

An accountant with the Harristown Road company reported receiving what appeared to be several legitimate emails from its CEO directing a wire transfer to a bank in China for international business purposes, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

After realizing it was a fraud, company representatives contacted police.

Unfortunately, the money had already been wired, Ackermann said.

“Overseas wire transfers go through a third-party banking service,” the chief said, adding that his detectives were trying to find the money.

“Due to issues with the coronavirus, China has greatly slowed all business operations and a lot of their bank branches have been closed,” he said.

The investigation was continuing.

ALSO SEE: A Glen Rock woman in her 80s wrapped $12,000 in cash and sent it to phone scammers who convinced her that a relative in trouble needed it, authorities said.

