Convicted Sex Offender From Cranford Admits Sharing Child Pornography Online

Paul Milo
A Cranford man faces up to life in prison on child pornography charges Photo Credit: File

A 36-year-old Cranford man pleaded guilty Friday to distributing child pornography over the course of a few months last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Christopher Gardiner, who also pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual contact, had sexually graphic online chats between March and June 2018. He also shared videos depicting the sexual abuse of children in a chatroom, along with sending the videos to someone else.

That person was a member of law enforcement working undercover, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A search of Gardiner's home during his arrest in August 2018 turned up multiple electronic devices containing still images and video showing children in sexually explicit situations.

Gardiner also directly interacted with children online, having sexually explicit conversations with them and encouraging them to record themselves engaging in criminal sexual acts.

Gardiner, who was convicted on a child pornography charge in 2007, now faces at  least 15 years in prison on the latest pornography charge. He faces anywhere from 10 years to life on the charges of enticing children to engage in sex acts. He also faces fines totaling a maximum of $500,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 2020.

