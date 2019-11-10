Convicted Rapist Sentenced For Another Sexual Assault In Jersey City

A Jersey City man who broke into an apartment and sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman at knifepoint while on parole for a similar crime he'd committed years earlier was sentenced Thursday to 51 years in prison, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Maquise Gilchrist, 33, was out of prison less than a year in August 2017 when he broke into the apartment on Fairmount Avenue -- the same street where he sexually assaulted a woman several years earlier.

In the most recent attack, Gilchrist pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault committed during a burglary and aggravated sexual assault committed while armed. He was sentenced to 33 years for the fist offense and 18 years for the latter offense.

Gilchrist committed the earlier sexual assault in 2003 and was released on parole in 2016.

He will tentatively be eligible for parole in 2047, when he will be subject to possible civil commitment under the Sexually Violent Predator Act.

