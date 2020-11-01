Contact Us
Convicted Pennsylvania Killer Charged In Sussex County Burglaries

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Sky McDonough, 28, on Monday, Jan. 6 and charged him with burglary and resisting arrest. Photo Credit: Sussex County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A man convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2017 is now facing charges from unrelated and prior incidents in Sussex County, the New Jersey Herald reports.

Sky McDonough, 28, of Milford, PA is currently serving a maximum of 42.5 years in a medium-security prison for murdering Leanna Walker, 17, burning the body and burying the remains on a llama farm, the report says.

McDonough is accused of burglarizing two homes in Wantage on Feb. 23, 2016, before fleeing on foot on Route 650, the Herald reports.

He was eventually arrested in Milford on April 25, 2017.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office took custody of McDonough Monday, Jan. 6 and charged him with burglary and resisting arrest in 2016 -- which occurred prior to the discovery of Walker’s body, according to the report.

McDonough is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court this month.

Read the full story by the New Jersey Herald .

