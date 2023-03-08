Contractor Kills Wife, Teen Son In Morris County Murder-Suicide

A 57-year-old private contractor shot and killed his 58-year-old wife and teen son before turning the gun on himself in Morris County, authorities said.

Peter, Kellie and Anthony Ventricelli, 15, were found dead in their Justine Place home in Succasunna around 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The family's bodies were found during a welfare check, after one of the victim's friends said they couldn't be reached, the prosecutor said.

"Upon arrival, patrol made entry into the residence and discovered a husband, wife, and juvenile son all visibly deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds," Carroll's office said. "A subsequent investigation suggests they died during the early-morning hours."

Peter Ventricelli works as a private contractor. Further information on the two victims will not be disclosed.

Condolences poured in on Kellie's Facebook wall.

"May you rest in peace Kellie," one person said. "I remember your smile as you grew up as my sisters friend. Always together. You were in her wedding and always beautiful inside and out. Sending peace and love to everyone who knew her."

"I am absolutly[sic] devisated[sic], you were so amazing with that beautiful smile and your wonderful son," another said. "You always made me laugh at Barbizon, where we first met. You will be truly missed, but i'm sure your parents will be there to greet you with open arms. Love you Kellie!!"

