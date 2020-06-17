Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contractor Hospitalized After Being Shocked By Wire In Linden

Cecilia Levine
Linden police
Linden police Photo Credit: Linden PD

A 40-year-old contractor was hospitalized with burns after a tree branch he was cutting fell on a high wire and onto him, authorities said. 

The contractor from Ohio was cutting the tree limb at 1800 Lower Road (a commercial building), when the limb fell around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Linden police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The wire fell on the contractor, shocking and knocking him to the ground, Guenther said. 

He was transported to RWJBH Rahway Hospital for treatment. 

