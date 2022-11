Construction workers found the body of a 57-year-old man while performing work early Monday, Nov. 28, city officials said.

The discovery was made by workers doing construction on a home at 38 Charles St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Sclacione said.

The incident did not appear suspicious in nature. It was not clear where on the property the man's body was found.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.