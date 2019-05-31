Construction Worker Falls More Than 50 Feet From Rising Downtown Hackensack Tower

A worker fell more than 50 feet Friday morning from a high-rise tower under construction in Hackensack, authorities said.

The victim was conscious and alert when he was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center just after 7:30 a.m., said Capt. Darren DeWitt, the officer in charge of the city police department.

Because of a language barrier, police weren't initially sure of his age -- estimated between 25 and 35 years old -- or how far he fell.

The 14-story multi-use building, considered a cornerstone of a massive downtown redevelopment project, has reached five stories.

