Construction Manager At Bergen Retirement Community, 72, Charged With Pulling Gun In Dispute

Anthony Prestifilipo
Anthony Prestifilipo Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

A 72-year-old construction manager pulled a gun during an argument with another man at a Northvale retirement community, said police who arrested him.

The alleged victim told police he’d gotten into an argument with Anthony Prestifilipo of Cedar Grove at Rio Vista Greens on Paris Avenue over his “employment and residential status,” Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

Officers responding to a 10 p.m. call at the 55-and-over condo development found Prestifilipo carrying a .380-caliber Kimber handgun that the victim said he assaulted him with, the chief said.

They charged Prestifilipo with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Wednesday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Assisting, Ostrow said, were police from Norwood, Closter, Harrington Park and Haworth.

