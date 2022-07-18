Construction Clerk Stole $62K, Tampered With Public Records In Hudson County: Prosecutor

A 52-year-old construction clerk who worked for the Township of Harrison stole nearly $62,000 and tried to cover it up, authorities in Hudson County said.

Deborah Thiry's arrest comes after an internal audit found the payments collected by the construction and engineering department were unaccounted for, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Thiry began working for the department in 2015 and started stealing the following year, according to Suarez.

Thiry was charged on a Complaint-Summons with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Tampering with Public Records. Following her arrest, Thiry was processed and released.

Her first court appearance on these charges is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City.

Prosecutor Suarez credited members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity- Special Investigations Unit with the investigation and arrest.

