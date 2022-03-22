Consequences Coming For PA Constable From NJ Who Lied About His Address: Report

An Allentown constable could be removed from his elected position for falsifying his residential address, LehighValleyLive reports.

Steven Wiggs, the constable of Allentown's 16th ward since 2016, has been accused of using a neighbor's Allentown address on his election paperwork despite living in Newark, NJ, the outlet says citing Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. To be certified as an elected constable in the city, you must be a resident.

The DA maintains Wiggs moved from his South Woodard Street address two years ago, before being re-elected in November 2021, according to the outlet.

Wiggs' Facebook page says he lives in Allentown and is from Jersey, City, NJ. He did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

