Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon Carjacked At Gunpoint In Philadelphia

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Scanlon was walking to her 2017 Acura MDX around 2:45 p.m. in FDR Park when she was approached by two armed men, Philadelphia police said in a statement.

She gave them her car keys, and one of them fled in her SUV down the 2000 block of Pattison Avenue, police said. The second man followed his partner in a dark-colored SUV.

Scanlon's personal cell phone, government cell phone, purse, and identification were all taken by the suspects, 6abc reports.

She was physically unharmed.

In a statement, she thanked the Philadelphia Police Department for their quick response and expressed gratitude to both the Sergeant at Arms in Washington, D.C., and her local police department for coordinating with Philadelphia police "to ensure her continued safety."

“I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

“The PPD will continue to provide any support needed in this case and will work diligently alongside our federal partners to assist in bringing those responsible to justice. "

The Democrat represents the state's fifth congressional district, which encompasses all of Delaware County, an area of Chester County, a small portion of southern Montgomery County, and a section of southern Philadelphia.

Scanlon lives in Swarthmore and her district office is in Chester, according to her website.

