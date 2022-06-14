Confessed Fiancé Killer Portrayed Happy Relationship Online

The man who police say called 9-1-1 telling dispatchers he shot his fiancé portrayed a happy and loving relationship on social media.

George Kuhn, 43, has been charged with murder in the June 12 death of 36-year-old Kristy Helmert on the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue in Baltimore, city police said.

Kuhn contacted authorities around 9:30 that night saying he'd shot his fiancé, later identified by city police as Helmert. When police arrived, they found her having suffered a gunshot wound, lifeless, they said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her accused killer arrested.

What the couple showed online is a stark contrast to what unfolded in the brutal killing.

They post photos appearing to be happy and in love, documenting their travels together on Facebook, where Kuhn goes by "Nick Kuhn."

"We have our ups and downs yet we always make it work love works in mysterious ways," Kuhn wrote in one post published in October 2021.

The couple announced their engagement online in January 2022.

Anyone with more information on this murder is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

