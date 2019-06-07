Contact Us
Compact Car With 6 Occupants Tumbles Into Franklin Lakes Ditch

Jerry DeMarco
The car was headed west on Vance Avenue when the driver lost control at this curve.
The car was headed west on Vance Avenue when the driver lost control at this curve. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Six people were packed into a compact car that rolled over in Franklin Lakes late Thursday, sending two occupants to the hospital, authorities said.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening, responders said.

The 2005 Ford Focus was headed west on Vance Avenue just before midnight when 19-year-old Hunter Leegwater of Ringwood lost control at a curve, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

The car hit a curb and overturned into a ditch, Bakelaar said.

The Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the injured passengers to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Meanwhile, an investigation was continuing.

