Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Firefighter Falls Through Floor At Glen Rock House Blaze
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Community Rallies For Florham Park Family Devastated By Fire

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Iossa family was devastated by a house fire Tuesday in Florham Park.
The Iossa family was devastated by a house fire Tuesday in Florham Park. Photo Credit: Sal Iossa (inset)/Christine Lee (GoFundMe screengrab)

The community is pulling for a Florham Park family who escaped a house fire unscathed but lost nearly all of their personal belongings.

A GoFundMe had raised more than $15,000 as of Thursday for Sal Iossa, his wife Leighann and their two, young daughters.

The family has had to restructure their entire life on Tuesday, when their Ridgedale Avenue house went up in flames.

"The family feels grateful and blessed that no one was in the home at the time of the fire," the page says, "but are now faced trying to put the pieces back together, so they can rebuild their family life."

An appreciation event for donors will be held on Oct. 14 at Lucco Cucina + Bar at 6 p.m. (directly across from the Iossa's home).

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.