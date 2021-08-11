'Combative' Woman Charged With Knifepoint Robbery Of Rochelle Park 7-Eleven

MUGSHOT OF THE YEAR: Police were searching for a woman who'd just robbed a Rochelle Park 7-Eleven at knifepoint when they said she tried holding up a Dairy Queen. Those employees resisted, however, and she ran off before a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit tracked her down.

Maha Khurs, 29, fought with -- and spit -- on police who charged her with several offenses, Lt. James DePreta said Wednesday.

Khurs, who lives on Staten Island and has a residence in Rochelle Park, pulled a 5-inch folding knife on employees at the Rochelle Avenue 7-Eleven and demanded cigarettes around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, DePreta said.

Then she went behind the counter, grabbed 15 cigarillos, eight packs of Marlboros and six packs of rolling papers and fled, he said. Total value: nearly $200.

Police from Paramus and Maywood joined their Rochelle Park colleagues in searching for the robber after the call came in. Then came another call, this one from the Dairy Queen.

Khurs fled when the employees there refused to comply, DePreta said. The sheriff's canine tracked her down on West Passaic Street near Legion Place a short time later, he said.

Police charged the combative Khurs with robbery, attempted robbery, weapons possession, aggravated assault on a police officer, throwing bodily fluids at a police officer and possession of more than six ounces of pot, the lieutenant said.

Then they sent her to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation pending booking into the Bergen County Jail, he said.

Responders included Sgt. Chris Bermudez, Patrol Officers Franklin Laboy and Brian Monico and Detective Brian Gallina.

Police Chief Dean Pinto said he was "proud of the restraint and professionalism displayed by our officers under extremely stressful circumstances."

