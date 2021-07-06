Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Complaint: Man Accused Of Threatening Long Island Police, Jews Jailed For Harassing Fort Lee PD
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Columbia High School Student Dead, Another Injured In Sports Field Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Moussa Foufana
Moussa Foufana Photo Credit: Moussa Foufana Facebook

An 18-year-old high school student died and another was injured in a shooting at a sports field Sunday night, authorities said.

Columbia High School junior Moussa Fofana, of Maplewood, was shot at Underhill Sports Complex around 9:30 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene approximately one hour later.

An unidentified 17-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said.

Authorities remained at the scene -- approximately six blocks from Columbia High School -- on Monday, although no arrests had been made.

“This inconceivable calamity is undoubtedly a devastating blow to our students, staff and community,” South Orange Maplewood superintendent Ronald Taylor said in a letter to parents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.