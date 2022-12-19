College Basketball Player Shot Dead In Benz In NJ Nature Preserve: Authorities

A college basketball player was shot and killed in a Mercedes Benz at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said.

Phillip Urban, 20, was found “slumped over in the driver’s seat” of a white Mercedes C300 on a trail at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve off of Harbourton-Woodsville Road around 7 p.m. Saturday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a joint release.

Urban, of Manalapan, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead of a gunshot wound shortly after.

Urban graduated from Pennington School before attending Post University, where he was a freshman and a forward on the men’s basketball team, according to his entry on the college's team roster.

Investigators say Urban planned to meet an acquaintance at the nature preserve and was shot at some point during the meet-up.

The shooting remained under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCHTF at (609) 989-6406 or the HTPD at (609) 737-3100 ext. 5740. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

