Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Colleagues Remember Drowned Boater Jason Gil As Caring, Compassionate Medical Tech

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jason Gil of Mount Arlington
Jason Gil of Mount Arlington Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

The community is rallying for the family of a Mount Arlington man who drowned after falling from a boat on Lake Hopatcong this weekend.

The body of Jason Gil, 24, was spotted early Monday morning by Jefferson boater, New Jersey State Police said.

The boat's operator, Nicholas Zarantonello, 24 of Lake Hopatcong, was under the influence at the time of the incident, NJSP said. He was arrested and charged with boating under the influence, and released pending a court date.

More than $2,300 was raised on a GoFundMe for Gil's family as of Monday afternoon.

"Jason was a valued employee at TriCounty Ortho whose care and compassion touched many patients lives," David Epstein said on the campaign. "He will be deeply missed by his friends and colleagues."

"Jason calmed my nerves when I was going in for a procedure," Kathy Drury said.

"I was his co-worker but that day I was a patient and he really was there for me and I was really grateful."

The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office was performing an autopsy of Gil's body.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.