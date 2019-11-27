CO Scare Clears Saddle Brook Day Care Center

A Saddle Brook day care center that had 15 children and staff inside was evacuated Wednesday when carbon monoxide detectors were activated, authorities said.

A propane tank being used by workers in an adjoining storefront that formerly housed the Kim-Bridge card and flower shop apparently was to blame for the incident at the TLC Plus III on Market Street, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

An ambulance was dispatched as a precaution but wasn't needed, Kugler said.

"The contractor was using a propane-fueled concrete cutter," the chief said. "Fumes swept through building into the daycare center.

"CO is a silent killer," he added. "CO detectors are required in that environment. I'm glad they were working."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.