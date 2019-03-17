Contact Us
Clothing Store Fire That Cleared Wing Of Willowbrook Mall Apparently Electrical, Responders Say

Jerry DeMarco
Accident or arson? There was no initial indication from authorities of either at the Hollister store in the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Photo Credit: Alan S (GoogleMaps)

Authorities were investigating a clothing store fire that cleared a wing of the Willowbrook Mall on Saturday -- although responders said it appeared to be electrical.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in a storage area just after 10:45 a.m. in the Hollister California store on the second floor, authorities said.

“Significant smoke had spread to the nearby Bloomingdale’s store, and that wing of the mall was evacuated,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said in a joint release issued early Sunday afternoon.

“An investigation was commenced by the Wayne Township Police Department, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department and the Wayne Fire Department,” the release says. “The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Wayne police: (973) 694-0600 .

