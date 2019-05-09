Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver, 90, Slams Brand-New Sedan Into Hackensack High-Rise
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Closter PD: Manager, Accomplices Steal $150,000 Worth Of Copper From Hardware Manufacturer

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
lvaro Baca, Dimitris M. Hatsis, Eliseo Adorno
lvaro Baca, Dimitris M. Hatsis, Eliseo Adorno Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy CLOSTER PD

A now-former manager and two accomplices stole more than $150,000 worth of copper from a Closter hardware manufacturer and then sold it out of county, authorities said.

Closter detectives charged Alvaro Baca of Roselle, Dimitris M. Hatsis of Norwalk, CT, both 27, and Eliseo Adorno, 47, of Nyack with theft and conspiracy, Detective Sgt. Vincent Aiello said Thursday.

A three-month probe leading to their arrests began after a manager at Elgen/Capital Hardware Inc. reported large quantities of copper missing from the business, Aiello said.

Baca, who worked as a shipping manager, “was able to manipulate the computer system to order large amounts of copper and intercept them upon arriving at the business,” the sergeant said.

“After concealing the copper in the warehouse, Baca conspired with another employee, Adorno, and an outside truck driver, Hatsis to remove the copper and sell it in Elizabeth and Linden.”

All were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.