Closter PD: Bergenfield Ex-Con In Domestic Assault Threatens To Hunt Down, Kill Police

A Bergenfield ex-con with a history of arrests in no fewer than a dozen Bergen County towns assaulted a woman, damaged a Closter police car and threatened to kill the arresting officers, authorities said Tuesday.

David Fusco, 36, got out of his car and began yelling and cursing at officers responding to an assault call at the Closter Nature Center, calling them “pigs,” Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

As they checked on the victim and took Fusco into custody, he “threatened to take officers’ weapons from their holsters and kill them” and said that he’d remember their names and faces, then find them when they were off duty, Aiello said.

He also damaged the outside of the police car, the lieutenant said.

Fusco repeatedly threatened the officers, who also found him carrying hypodermic needles, Aiello said.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pound ex-con has an adult criminal record in Bergen County that stretches back 15 years, with recorded arrests out of Bergenfield, Emerson, Fort Lee, Hillsdale, Little Ferry, Palisades Park, River Edge, River Vale, Saddle Brook, Teaneck and Washington Township.

Charges have included assault, robbery, resisting arrest, eluding, making terroristic threats, theft and DWI, as well as probation violations.

This time, Closter police charged him with domestic violence assault, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and possession of the needles.

Fusco remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Meanwhile, Closter police reminded anyone who may need to reach out for help or to just speak to someone to contact the 24-hour Alternatives to Domestic Violence Hotline: (201) 336-7575.

